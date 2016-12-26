Shahrukh Khan Receives Honorary Doctorate From Urdu Varsity

Hyderabad: Actor Shahrukh Khan has received honorary doctorate at the sixth convocation of Maulana Azad National Urdu University here on Monday.

President Pranab Mukherjee conferred him with the degree. After receiving the honor SRK said, "I am happy to get the honorary doctorate. My father would have been most happy. Would have been very special for mother as Hyderabad is her birthplace."

University said Shahrukh Khan and founder of Rekhta Foundation Rajiv Saraf were given honorary doctorates for their extraordinary contribution in the promotion of Urdu language and culture.

About 2,885 graduates and post graduates and 276 M. Phil and Ph.D from various disciplines in regular courses were awarded degrees.

According to university officials 44,235 graduates and post graduates from the distance mode were also to be given degrees in absentia.

Telangana Governor E. S. L. Narasimhan, Deputy Chief Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali, and Vice Chancellor Zafar Younus Sareshwala were present on the occasion.