Shailendra Singh Wants to End Singh Is Kinng Title Row

Film producer Shailendra Singh says he doesn't want to fight with producer Vipul Shah over Singh Is Kinng title anymore. He has found a new title, and wants to work with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh for the project.After his directorial debut with Sunshine Music Tours and Travels, Singh, who is currently working on the second edition of Guestlist4Good, is making his second film."I created the franchise (Singh Is Kinng) -- the concept of the movie and the title was owned by me. I gifted it to Akshay Kumar, who, in turn, gave it to Vipul Shah. They have even thanked me for the title in the credit roll," Singh said in a statement."I have been begging Vipul to return it to me, but he hasn't relented. Yesterday, I sent him a text saying, 'It's been more than nine years and it's obvious that you are not making Singh Is Kinng 2. So why not give the title back gracefully? Be a gentleman," he added.Singh has now submitted another title for registration."I don't want to fight any longer. I have got a new title; it's sexier than Singh Is Kinng," he said.Talking about the new project, Singh said: "My priority is to work with Ranveer Singh. He is a lethal combination of Salman Khan and Johnny Depp. The film will be a heist drama. As soon as the script is ready, we'll give him a narration."