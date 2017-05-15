Shakira Announces the Release Date of Her New Album El Dorado On Twitter

Los Angeles: Shakira has announced her new album El Dorado will be out on May 26. The 40-year-old songstress took to Twitter to break the news.

"So happy to announce my new album El Dorado - out 26th of May! Shak #ShakiraElDorado," wrote Shakira, alongside the cover of her LP.

The upcoming album follows the chart-topping singer's 2014 self-titled album, Me Enamore.

The track of the same name arrived at number 11 on Billboard's Hot Latin Songs, charted on April 29, according to Billboard.

Recently, Shakira also won the 2017 Billboard Latin Music Award for hot Latin song artist of the year.