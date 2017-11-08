Shakira Cancels Event Due to Vocal Strain
El Dorado is Shakira's 11th studio album.
A file photo.
Berlin: Singer Shakira has canceled the first show of her upcoming El Dorado world tour due to vocal strain.
The 40-year-old was supposed to kick off her roadshow on Wednesday in Germany, reports aceshowbiz.com.
"During these last few days of rehearsals, I have unfortunately strained my vocal cords and as a result, my doctors have ordered me to go on vocal rest to avoid any greater damage that could keep me from performing. I'm devastated to have to miss our first show on November 8 in Koln," Shakira announced on her official website.
"I love my German fans and was really looking forward to sharing my first show with you. As much as it pains me, I know I need to heed the advice of my doctors ... so I can give you all everything I've got once I'm on the road and not risk any further injury," she explained.
Shakira promised to reschedule the canceled show.
"The Live Nation team is working hard to find a new date for me to come back and share this exciting show with you which I feel is going to be my best one yet. I am focusing on recovering now to be able to kick off on November 10 in Paris, as soon as I get the green light from my doctors," she said.
