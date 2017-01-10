Shalmali Kholgade's Debut Single on Gender Equality

Mumbai: Singer Shalmali Kholgade's debut single Aye talks about gender equality and pitches for a world free of discrimination.

Her plea is not for women being superior than men, but offers a perspective to keep things equal between both genders.

The video has been directed by Shalmali herself and she has composed the song too. Two other songs are lined up to release soon after.

Commenting on the launch of the song and the video, Shalmali said in a statement: "I've waited too long to do this. No matter what the outcome, launching my independent career with this track gives me a feeling of fulfilment."

Shalmali has earlier sung popular tracks like Baby ko bass pasand hai, Balam pichkari and Daaru desi.