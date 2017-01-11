Chennai: If you are a fan of Telugu cinema then Chiranjeevi is a name that would need no introduction. During his nearly four decade long association with the glamorous world of Indian cinema, the charismatic megastar has established himself as a synonym for success courtesy his powerful dialogue delivery, spot on expressions and above all top-notch dancing abilities.

As Chiranjeevi waits for the release of Telugu action-drama Khaidi No 150, which happens after a long hiatus of nine years, we take a trip down memory lane and revisit some of his most unforgettable big screen outings:

Ranuva Veeran: Shot in Tamil and released in 1981, Ranuva Veeran is best remembered for bringing together two young men who would go on to rule the southern film industry in the years to come—Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi. Touted as an action-drama, the film featured the Telugu megastar in a negative role. Needless to say, he did full justice to his challenging character and delivered a bone-chilling performance. Directed by SP Muthuraman, Ranuva Veeran fared reasonably well at the box office.

Shankar Dada MBBS: A remake of the Sanjay Dutt starrer Munnabhai MBBS, this Jayanth Paranjee-directed film gave Chianjeevi an opportunity to showcase his often underrated yet flawless comic timing. Also featuring Paresh Rawal and Sonali Bendre in important roles, Shankar Dada MBBS emerged a runaway hit at the box office and helped Chiranjeevi win a Filmfare award.

Gang Leader: Touted as an action-drama, Gang Leader highlighted the problems faced by an unemployed young man when he tries to avenge the murder of his brother. Directed by Vijaya Bapineedu, the film featured Chiranjeevi in a ‘rough and tough’ avatar and went a long way in establishing the megastar as Telugu cinema’s resident action hero. Interestingly, the film was later on remade in Hindi as Aaj Ka Goonda Raj with Chiranjeevi reprising his role from the original.

Pratibandh: It was in 1990 that Chiranjeevi finally gave Bollywood a taste of his unique style statement when he played the lead role in Pratibandh. Essaying the role of an honest police officer the megastar pulled off some gripping fight scenes with absolute ease, and gave the word machismo a whole new meaning. Needless to say, the film emerged a big winner at the box office and received favourable reviews.

Jagadeka Veerudu Atiloka Sundari: Best remembered for the crackling chemistry between Chiranjeevi and the Hawa Hawai star Sridevi, ‘Jagadeka Veerudu Atiloka Sundari’ is regarded as landmark film in the history of Telugu cinema. Touted as a fantasy-drama, it collected over Rs 90 million at the box office, enjoying a 100 day run in several centres. Interestingly, the film was later on dubbed into Hindi as Aadmi Aur Apsara.

Indra: Boasting of some catchy music from Mani Sharma, Indra served as a firm reminder of why the megastar is regarded as one of the most intense actors in the industry. It saw him mouth a string of hard-hitting dialogues which emphasized on the need to encourage communal harmony and respect women. A major commercial and critical and commercial success, it helped Chiranjeevi bag a Filmfare award.

Sneham Kosam: Revolving around the friendship between loyal servant and his master, Sneham Kosam featured Chiranjeevi in a double role. A runaway hit at the box office, this KS Ravikumar-directed venture helped the actor showcase his versatility to the fullest. Interestingly, the film was the remake of a popular Tamil film Natpukkaga which had been directed by Ravikumar himself.

Daddy: In many ways this Suresh Krishna-directed film was a fitting tribute to the bond between a father and his daughter. Needless to say Chiranjeevi did full justice to his role and thereby propelled a compelling plot to greater heights. Also featuring Sarath Babu and Simran in important roles, it proved to be a big hit at the ticket window.

Stalin: Loosely based on the popular English film Pay it Forward, Stain created quite a stir amongst movie buffs courtesy its powerful message and Chiranjeevi’s sincere performance. A winner at the ticket window, it was remade in Hindi as Jai Ho.

Gharana Mogudu: Released in 1992, ‘Gharana Mogudu’ redefined the very meaning of commercial success and collected a distributor’s share of over Rs 13 million. A remake of Rajinikanth’s Mannan, the film was showcased at the International Film Festival of India where it floored all and sundry.

Khaidi No 150: This film with which megastar makes a comeback after 10 years, has every element that one looks for in a blockbuster. From Star power to a strong message, and an interesting director-actor combination, the film offers everything.