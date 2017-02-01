Sharad Kelkar Bags Negative Role in Bhoomi
A file photo
Mumbai: Bhoomi director Omung Kumar says he has roped in actor Sharad Kelkar for a negative role in the Sanjay Dutt starrer.
"Sharad has the ability to emote extremely well and he fits the character of the negative lead that I want in Bhoomi. It is a great opportunity for Sharad to show his menacing side," Kumar said in a statement.
The film is a revenge drama, which marks Sanjay's return to filmdom after he completed his jail term.
Bhoomi, which delves into a father-daughter relationship, will see Sanjay in the role of a father, while Aditi Rao Hydari will play his daughter.
Set to go on the floors from February in Agra, the project is produced by T-Series and Legend Studios. It is slated to release on August 4.
