Shararat Reunion: Shruti Seth, Karanvir Vohra, Simple Kaul Bring Alive Jiya, Dhruv and Pam
Image: Instagram/Shruti Seth
Anybody who remembers the television scene of India in early 2000s will definitely remember Shararat.
The magical show of three fairies living lives like ordinary humans was a hit amongst kids and adults alike. Recently show's main lead and anchor Shruti Seth met her former co-stars Karnvir Vohra and Simple Kaul.
"Getting ready for season two of 'Shararat'," Shruti captioned the image.
The actress shared another photograph of herself with Dhruv and Pam and wrote, "hararati with these two fools Karanvir Bohra (and) Simple Kaul so glad we've remained the same and stupid... I love you guys. 'Shararat' memories"
The fantasy show was loosely based on American teenage show Sabrina: The Teenage Witch and starred Farida Jalal, Seth and Poonam Narula as three fairies.
This mini-reunion has definitely made us nostalgic and we are wishing for a Season 2 of the hit show. 'Shring-Bhring Sarvaling' anyone?
Recommended For You
- India vs Bangladesh, Day 2: Superman Kohli & Saha Steal Show
- MSG Lion Heart 2 Review: Even a Cigarette Pack Comes With a Warning, This Doesn't
- Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS to Launch in India on March 3
- Rings Movie Review: A Disappointing, Dud Horror Film
- Hrithik Roshan Slams Tommy Hilfiger For Using His Sons' Picture Without Permission