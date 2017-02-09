Shararat Reunion: Shruti Seth, Karanvir Vohra, Simple Kaul Bring Alive Jiya, Dhruv and Pam

Anybody who remembers the television scene of India in early 2000s will definitely remember Shararat.

The magical show of three fairies living lives like ordinary humans was a hit amongst kids and adults alike. Recently show's main lead and anchor Shruti Seth met her former co-stars Karnvir Vohra and Simple Kaul.

My stunning ex co-star #shararatmemories

"Getting ready for season two of 'Shararat'," Shruti captioned the image.

Getting ready for season2 of #shararat 😜

The actress shared another photograph of herself with Dhruv and Pam and wrote, "hararati with these two fools Karanvir Bohra (and) Simple Kaul so glad we've remained the same and stupid... I love you guys. 'Shararat' memories"

Being "shararati" with these two fools @karanvirbohra @simplekaul so glad we've remained the same and stupid I love you guys ❤❤❤❤❤#shararatmemories

The fantasy show was loosely based on American teenage show Sabrina: The Teenage Witch and starred Farida Jalal, Seth and Poonam Narula as three fairies.

This mini-reunion has definitely made us nostalgic and we are wishing for a Season 2 of the hit show. 'Shring-Bhring Sarvaling' anyone?