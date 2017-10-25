Sharmila Tagore Honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award

: She still rules the hearts of many as 'Sapnon Ki Rani' and the honour of receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award added another jewel to veteranactor Sharmila Tagore's crown.The 72-year-old actor was bestowed with the recognition by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry here for her contribution in the field of cinema. Minister of State for Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari presented the award to Tagore at a ceremony held last night at Siri Fort Auditorium.The celebrated actor debuted in movies with auteur Satyajit Ray's Bengali film Apur Sansar in 1959.Her breakout role in Hindi cinema was Shakti Samanta's 1964 film Kashmir Ki Kali and Tagore went on to feature in classics such as Aradhana, Mausam", Amar Prem, Satyakam, among others. When asked what are her favourite films from her diverse repertoire, the actor said although Aradhana and Amar Prem were runaway hits, Gulzar-directed Mausam is special.She received the National Award for Best Actress for the film. The actor also received National Award for Best Supporting Actress for 2003 Bengali film, Abar Aranye.Filmmaker-poet Muzaffar Ali was conferred with a Special Award for his outstanding contribution to promoting and arts, fine arts and literature. Music legend Usha Mangeshkar and singers Prem Bhatia, Kavita Seth, Ankit Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya, Akriti Kakar, Manmeet of Meet Brothers and actor Sukhmani Lamba were also felicitated at the event.