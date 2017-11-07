Sharon Osbourne Recalls Her Violent Past With Husband Ozzy

TV host Sharon Osbourne once woke up to find her "two front teeth missing". She says it was because she and her husband Ozzy were "incredibly violent" against one another.The X Factor judge says she has "madly" loved husband Ozzy for 35 years. But she has revealed the couple was "incredibly violent" towards one another throughout their marriage and she would wake up with her teeth knocked out.However, she thought that was "okay" because she was brought up around aggressive behaviour, reports femalefirst.co.uk.The 65-year-old music mogul told Event magazine: "We loved each other madly, but we were both incredibly violent, because we'd both been brought up around violence and didn't know any better.""I used to think if you got angry it was absolutely okay to hit someone. I would wake up with my two front teeth missing. We would be punching each other even when Ozzy was on stage performing."Sharon and the 68-year-old rocker briefly split last year after it emerged the "Paranoid" hitmaker had been having an affair with a hairdresser.