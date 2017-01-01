Shatamanam Bhavathi Slated For January 14 Release

Chennai: Sharwanand and Anupama Parameswaran starrer Telugu family drama Shatamanam Bhavathi will release worldwide on January 14 during the Sankranti festival, the makers announced on Sunday.

In a statement, producer Dil Raju said: "Beautiful family entertainer that explores the relationship between a grandfather and his grandson. It's confirmed for January 14 release."

Raju believes the film will be a "perfect wholesome family entertainer for this festive season".

"We expect the film to bring our banner as much fame as 'Bommarillu' did," he added.

Being directed by Satish Vegesna, the film also stars Prakash Raj and Jayasudha.