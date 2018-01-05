GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Shatrughan Sinha Meets Sanjay Dutt's 'Beautiful' Daughter Trishala Dutt

Trishala is the daughter of Sanjay and late actress Richa Sharma.

IANS

Updated:January 5, 2018, 7:09 AM IST
File photo of BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha. (Getty Images)
Dubai: Veteran actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha says he had an opportunity to meet actor Sanjay Dutt's "beautiful" daughter Trishala, who claims to be a huge fan of Sonakshi Sinha.

"In Dubai, I had the opportunity to meet beautiful Trishala, grand daughter of friend, late and great Sunil Dutt and daughter of popular actor Sanjay Dutt. She generously claims to be a huge fan and follower of my darling daughter Sonakshi, who must take care of this fact. God bless!" Shatrughan tweeted on Thursday.




Trishala is the daughter of Sanjay and late actress Richa Sharma. The two got married in 1987. Richa died of a brain tumour in 1996.
