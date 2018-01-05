Shatrughan Sinha Meets Sanjay Dutt's 'Beautiful' Daughter Trishala Dutt

In Dubai, I had the opportunity to meet beautiful Trishala, grand daughter of friend, late & great Sunil Dutt & daughter of popular actor Sanjay Dutt. She generously claims to be a huge fan & follower of my darling daughter Sonakshi -who must take care of this fact. God bless! pic.twitter.com/QXxlWXzHGt — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) January 4, 2018

Trishala is the daughter of Sanjay and late actress Richa Sharma. The two got married in 1987. Richa died of a brain tumour in 1996.