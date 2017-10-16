GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

She Said Yes: Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas Are Officially Engaged

Jonas, 28, and Turner, 21, began dating last year and have since travelled to London together to meet her parents.

IANS

Updated:October 16, 2017, 2:11 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
She Said Yes: Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas Are Officially Engaged
Image: Instagram/ Sophie Turner
Los Angeles: Singer Joe Jonas and actress Sophie Turner have announced their engagement on social media.

"She said yes," the DNCE frontman, captioned an Instagram photo of Turner's hand with her new engagement ring, reports billboard.com.

She said yes.

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on



The Game of Thrones actress posted the same photo with the caption: "I said yes."

Jonas, 28, and Turner, 21, began dating last year and have since travelled to London together to meet her parents.

They spent Thanksgiving with the Jonas family at the California skiing destination Mammoth Mountain.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: The Aamir Khan Interview

Watch: The Aamir Khan Interview

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES