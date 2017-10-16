She Said Yes: Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas Are Officially Engaged
Jonas, 28, and Turner, 21, began dating last year and have since travelled to London together to meet her parents.
Image: Instagram/ Sophie Turner
Los Angeles: Singer Joe Jonas and actress Sophie Turner have announced their engagement on social media.
"She said yes," the DNCE frontman, captioned an Instagram photo of Turner's hand with her new engagement ring, reports billboard.com.
The Game of Thrones actress posted the same photo with the caption: "I said yes."
They spent Thanksgiving with the Jonas family at the California skiing destination Mammoth Mountain.
