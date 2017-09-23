Shekhar Kapur Is A True Friend: Anupam Kher

Hope ur film is a huge hit @AnupamPkher Please watch This sweet and charming song from #RanchiDiaries https://t.co/4MMPDOxkvb?ssr=true — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) September 22, 2017

: Veteran actor Anupam Kher says filmmaker Shekhar Kapur is a generous person and his true friend.Kapur took to Twitter on Saturday and urged his fans to listen to a song titled Thoda aur sung by Arijit Singh and Palak Muchhal from the upcoming film Ranchi Diaries."Hope your film is a huge hit Anupam Kher. Please watch this sweet and charming song from Ranchi Diaries. Thoda aur," Kapur tweeted.On that, Anupam replied: "May your words come true Shekhar Kapur. You are a very generous person and a true friend. Thank you for your appreciation for Thoda aur song."Ranchi Diaries has been directed by Sattwik Mohanty and is produced by Anupam.It follows the story of Gudiya, played by debutante Soundarya and her friends, Taaha Shah and Himansh, who are out to make it big in a small town.Releasing on October 5, Ranchi Diaries is a slice-of-life comic small town tale. It also features Himansh Kohli, Jimmy Shergill, Harry Bala and Pradeep Singh.