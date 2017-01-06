Sherlock Season 4 is all set to premiere in India on January 7. The series that has always left us wanting more in its every finale episode last ended with Sherlock Homes on a plane returning to his just left runaway with every screen in London displaying the face of Moriarty and 'Miss Me' on loop.

Well, the makers of Sherlock called the season of the darkest and toughest for the brilliant detective, the trailer and teasers released by them justifies the troubled state of Sherlock well.

Season 4 sees a new, more notorious villain with a plan to kill Sherlock. Toby Jones will be seen playing Culverton Smith, who in the original story is a nasty man who uses his knowledge of deadly tropical illnesses to try and murder Sherlock. To catch Smith in the act, Sherlock pretends that he really is infected and slowly dying from the disease, and refuses to allow an increasingly distressed Watson to treat him.

In the trailer itself, we see plenty of Toby Jones, promising "endless fun", although Sherlock isn't so keen on the "endless" part.

And this blood bath suggests something eerie is coming up.

Now, there is another role attached to sociopath Sherlock and that is of an uncle. Yes! Mary and John Watson are going to become parents in the new season.

So, for the first hint of what can be expected from Sherlock (Benedict Cumberbatch), Watson (Martin Freeman) and the Baker Street men in the fourth season, the makers have already released the names of the episode.

We can confirm that the titles of #Sherlock Series Four, episodes one and two are 'The Six Thatchers' and 'The Lying Detective'. pic.twitter.com/aNFzcSU41H — BBC One (@BBCOne) September 25, 2016

The Six Thatchers goes alongside the Thatcher tease announced at this year's Comic-Con. This episode is loosely based on the Doyle story The Adventure Of The Six Napoleons, which heavily features Lestrade and plaster busts of the French military leader being smashed in search of a hidden pearl.

The Lying Detective is likely to be a take on The Adventure Of The Dying Detective, in which Culverton Smith (season four's villain), features.

The third episode title has been confirmed as 'The Final Problem'.

The consistent theme throughout everything that has been seen or heard so far is dark – after the comparatively light third series, series four has been described as a devastating emotional upheaval focused on Sherlock and John being forced to confront consequences and their inner demons.

There's a lot more coming and clearly, It's Not A Game Anymore