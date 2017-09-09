Shilpa Shetty Condemns Manhandling of Photo Journalists

Our photographers Sonu Chawla and HImanshu Shinde were bashed up by the bouncers of Bastian restaurant in Bandra. All the Photogrpaher did to the bouncer was a request to be on side so he could take pictures of #shilpashetty but this is what happened A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Sep 7, 2017 at 11:28pm PDT

Photographer Sonu Chawla speaks to the hotel authorities and the locals and the rickshaw guys who saw the incident too protest the entire episode and the rude bouncers. A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Sep 7, 2017 at 11:32pm PDT

: Actor Shilpa Shetty has criticised the manhandling of photo journalists by bouncers of a private security agency outside a hotel here.The incident took place on Thursday night when the two photographers were clicking pictures of Shilpa and her husband Raj Kundra, while they were coming out of the hotel in suburban Bandra.According to the police, while the actor and Kundra were moving inside their car, the two bouncers allegedly pushed the photographers, who were taking their photos, and later manhandled them."Oh my god! Appalled and disappointed at the way these photographers were bashed... Really unnecessary... Feel bad for the paparazzi. They stand for hours sometimes for a shot... They are part of my fraternity and no one needs to be beaten for doing his job. Absolutely condemn what happened," Shilpa, 42, posted on Instagram.The actor, who is currently in Amritsar, added that she is saddened by the incident.Based on the complaint filed by victims, Sonu and Himanshu Shinde, a case has been booked under IPC section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), RW 34 (common intention), against the two bouncers.The accused, identified as Kanchi Purve and Kadar, were arrested on Friday.