Shilpa Shetty Has a Heart-Warming Message For Husband Raj Kundra On His Birthday

: Actress-entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty Kundra has shared a heart-warming message on her husband and businessman Raj Kundra's 42nd birthday on Saturday. She says that she is very happy to find him as her "soul mate".Shilpa shared a photograph on Friday night on Instagram of herself along with Raj. The two are seen smiling at the camera."Happy Birthday my 'muchchad cookie'! Happy I found you in this lifetime my soul mate Raj Kundra. Will track you down in a 100 lifetimes, in a 100 worlds, in a 100 forms.. will hunt and find u and choose you.. again and again. Stay happy and blessed my rock of Gibraltar," she captioned the image.In February 2009, Shilpa began dating Raj, with whom she was the co-owner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket team Rajasthan Royals. The two married in November 2009. The couple have a son named Viaan Raj Kundra, who was born in 2012.