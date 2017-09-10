GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Shilpa Shetty Has a Heart-Warming Message For Husband Raj Kundra On His Birthday

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has shared a heart-warming message on her husband and businessman Raj Kundra's 42nd birthday

IANS

Updated:September 10, 2017, 9:51 AM IST
Mumbai: Actress-entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty Kundra has shared a heart-warming message on her husband and businessman Raj Kundra's 42nd birthday on Saturday. She says that she is very happy to find him as her "soul mate".

Shilpa shared a photograph on Friday night on Instagram of herself along with Raj. The two are seen smiling at the camera.

"Happy Birthday my 'muchchad cookie'! Happy I found you in this lifetime my soul mate Raj Kundra. Will track you down in a 100 lifetimes, in a 100 worlds, in a 100 forms.. will hunt and find u and choose you.. again and again. Stay happy and blessed my rock of Gibraltar," she captioned the image.




In February 2009, Shilpa began dating Raj, with whom she was the co-owner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket team Rajasthan Royals. The two married in November 2009. The couple have a son named Viaan Raj Kundra, who was born in 2012.


