Shilpa Shetty Turns TV Game Show Producer

Actress Shilpa Shetty coming up with a new live TV game show that will be on air from September 24 on Colors.

IANS

Updated:September 6, 2017, 6:12 PM IST
(Photo: Yogen Shah/Shilpa Shetty at an event in Delhi)
Mumbai: Actress-entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty has produced her first small screen live game show.

Shilpa shared the show's poster on Twitter on Wednesday. A caption read: Car ki tammanna bekaar nahi jayegi! Ab kam se kam paisai mein aunty aapko, har hafte....Ek car dilayegi.

The poster of the show titled Aunty Boli Lagao Boli: Sabse Kam Sabse Anokhi, also features actress and comedienne Archana Puran Singh posing near a car.

It will air on Colors from September 24.

"My first TV production. Thank you Raj Nayak, Colors TV, Archana Puran Singh. India's first live game show. Audiences are in for a treat (sorry) car," Shilpa captioned the image.

The actress has earlier featured in a string of reality TV shows as a judge. In fact, she got a new lease of life in showbiz after she won the international show Celebrity Big Brother in 2007.
