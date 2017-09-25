Shooting In Full Swing For Aanand L Rai's Film, Says Shah Rukh Khan

: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan said the shooting of his film, directed by Aanand L Rai, is going on well and Anushka Sharma is set to join the team soon.The as-of-yet-untitled movie reunites the cast of Jab Tak Hai Jaan - Shah Rukh, Anushka and Katrina Kaif."The shooting is going on. Katrina has joined us, Anushka will join in a day or two. The shoot is going on at various places and it's going well," Shah Rukh told reporters.Shah Rukh, 51, plays a vertically-challenged person in the film. In the past, he has said the film will require extensive use of VFX to make the look convincing. The title is scheduled to release in December next year.The actor was speaking at Vogue Women of the Year Awards here last night.Shah Rukh said it is nice to organise awards night, especially for women to honour their hard work.Asked about the most important women in his life, he said, "All the women in my life, starting from my mother, wife, daughter, sister and all the ladies who work with me. There is a big list. Even some who are not directly related to my work."Women are important, so if you have an award for them, it is extremely fulfilling and satisfying. Not just for the women who get it but for the men who don't, who are bystanders like me, who can just come and applaud them," he said.