Should Support Causes Close To Our Heart: Sunny Leone

Mumbai: Actress Sunny Leone, who has in the past spoken out about cruelty against animals and about cancer, says people should always extend their support to spread awareness for causes close to their heart.

A short video -- featuring alongside Alok Nath and Deepak Dobriyal -- which spreads awareness regarding breast cancer and hazards of smoking, has been nominated for the upcoming Filmfare Short Film Awards 2017.

Talking about it, Sunny said in a statement: "We all should extend our support in every way possible to spread awareness for a cause that's close to our hearts and that's something that I volunteered for -- let that be fighting against cancer or animal cruelty."

"It feels good to be nominated as it helps us to reach out to maximum people and create more awareness for the cause."

Sunny will next be seen onscreen in the song "Laila main Laila" in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Raees".