Show Boring Films To People Slamming Bollywood: Farah Khan

New Delhi: Ace choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan, who feels the trend to typecast Bollywood movies will always be there, says people deriding Hindi movies should be made to watch boring cinema as a punishment.

Be it Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, Tees Maar Khan or Happy New Year - Farah is known for weaving in larger-than-life song-and-dance sequences in her narration.

Often, people label Hindi films with names like Bollywood masala film or Bollywood item song. Farah says it will always be there.

"This will be a constant factor... These people should be made to watch French or Polish cinema. Their punishment should be that they should be made to watch boring films for their whole life," Farah said.

Farah, who has choreographed dance routines for more than 100 songs in over 80 Hindi films, also pointed out how people in foreign countries love Bollywood for its elaborate song and dance sequences.

She said: "Whenever I go abroad, (I see) the love they have for Bollywood. They love our films, songs and dances. These people (criticising Bollywood) should look at the industry from outsiders' perspective. For us, Bollywood has become ghar ki murgi (idiom used to describe a situation where one undervalues things which he owns)."

On the work front, Farah was seen judging Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9, and is currently seen judging reality show "Indian Idol 9".