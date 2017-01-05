»
Shraddha Kapoor-Aditya Roy Kapur's Recent Photos Perfectly Capture Their Off-screen Chemistry

News18.com

First published: January 5, 2017, 4:46 PM IST | Updated: Yesterday
Image: Yogen Shah

There has to be something incredible and magical about stars’ on-screen chemistry for a film to be a Box Office success. And when actors Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur are teaming up again for a film, and play characters that are completely different from their Bollywood debut Aashiqui 2, you expect a completely different level of excitement. Going by their film Ok Jaanu's promos and songs, the stars have proved that they have the potential to blur the lines between romantic fantasy and reality. And their recent photos explain just the same.

shradhakapooradityaroy2Image: Yogen Shah

shradhakapooradityaroy3Image: Yogen Shah

shradhakapooradityaroy3Image: Yogen Shah

shradhakapooradityaroy5Image: Yogen Shah

shradhakapooradityaroy6Image: Yogen Shah

