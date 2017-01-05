Shraddha Kapoor-Aditya Roy Kapur's Recent Photos Perfectly Capture Their Off-screen Chemistry
Image: Yogen Shah
There has to be something incredible and magical about stars’ on-screen chemistry for a film to be a Box Office success. And when actors Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur are teaming up again for a film, and play characters that are completely different from their Bollywood debut Aashiqui 2, you expect a completely different level of excitement. Going by their film Ok Jaanu's promos and songs, the stars have proved that they have the potential to blur the lines between romantic fantasy and reality. And their recent photos explain just the same.
From Our Network
Recommended For You
- SKIPPER ON SKIPPERIf Dhoni Believes Kohli is Ready, We Must Accept It: Kapil Dev
- Do you agree?Right Decision if Dhoni Doesn't See Himself in 2019 World Cup: Dravid
- RIPNandita Puri, Prakash Jha Pay Their Last Respects to Om Puri
- New Mustang in townFord Mustang Has Got a New Owner: Rajnikanth's Son in Law Dhanush
- Ignis' special emojiPrior to Maruti Suzuki Ignis Launch, Twitter Releases Ignis Emoji