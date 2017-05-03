Shraddha Steals The Thunder From Arjun in Half Girlfriend New Song

The makers of Half Girlfriend released a new and stylish song titled Mere Dil Mein today. Composed by Rishi Rich, the song is very different from the romantic tracks from the film that have released till now.

While it is an intense love story, the promotional song, which is also the title track of track of the film, adds a ‘hatke’ quirk to it. Featuring the lead cast of the film, the song is sung by Veronica Mehta & Yash Narvekar. It features the lead couple Shraddha and Arjun dancing across the iconic streets of New York City including the Times Square. Shraddha looks very chic in one of her most glamorous looks from the film and Arjun matches that up that up with his swag and chill attitude. A mix of English and Hindi lyrics, the hindi lyrics have been penned by Yash Narvekar and R. Rekhi while the english lyrics have been penned by Isihita Moitra Udhwani.

Talking about the newly released track, producer Ekta Kapoor had said, “Audiences always look to Mohit Suri for melodious love tracks, which are beautifully included in the narrative of the film and this time, along with these songs, he’s also given a twist to the album! The title has piqued everyone’s curiosity so much that we decided to do a ‘hatke’ title track for it.”

Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, Mohit Suri and Chetan Bhagat, Half Girlfriend is a cinematic adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s novel of the same name. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film is slated to release on 19th May.