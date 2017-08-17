Shraddha to Romance Prabhas in Saaho; To Be Paid Thrice Less Than Him
Image: A still from Saaho and OK Jaanu.
The makers of Saaho have put all the rumours and speculation stories to rest by officially announcing the leading lady of their film, Shraddha Kapoor. The leading lady of Saaho has been the talk of the town ever since the film was announced.
From Anushka Shetty to Katrina Kaif - quite a lot of names from Bollywood were in the race to become Prabhas' leading lady in the sci-fi action film. However, Shraddha got the part with a whopping amount of Rs 9 Crore. However, if reports are anything to go by, the Kapoor actress initially demanded Rs 12 Crore for the part as the film will be released in three languages apart from Hindi and that the shoot will be taxing and time-consuming for her.
The source also added, "The deal got finalized last week. But the fact remains that Prabhas will take Rs 30 crores as remuneration. Triple of what Shraddha is getting for the film."
The makers are quite excited to welcome Shraddha and it will be very interesting to see this fresh pairing on the big screen.
Producers (Vamsi and Pramod) of UV Creations confirmed the news saying, "Shraddha is absolutely the perfect choice for the role. We are very excited to have her on board with us."
They further added, "Saaho is Prabhas's first film being shot in Hindi and so it's very special for all of us. It is a highly ambitious project and there will be some really high octane action scenes in the film."
The Bollywood debut of Prabhas had been one of the most anticipated topics for the audience. Saaho will mark the Hindi debut of the Baahubali star as the trilingual film will be simultaneously shot in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.
Prabhas starts filming for the same from mid-August and a massive set has been erected for Saaho in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.
A UV Creations production, the film produced by Vamsi and Pramod and directed by Sujeeth – is being filmed at striking locations in, around and outside the country. Music by the awesome trio of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and lyrics by the very talented Amitabh Bhattacharya are sure to jazz up our playlists.
You can expect the director of photography, Madhie, versatile editor Sreekar Prasad and production designer Sabu Cyril to do a spectacular job with the film.
Saaho will also see Neil Nitin Mukesh playing the antagonist. The teaser of the film was released with Baahubali: The Conclusion and looks spectacular. Saaho will showcase high-octane action sequences for which the makers have roped in a world acclaimed action choreographer.
Written and directed by Sujeeth, Saaho will hit the screens next year.
