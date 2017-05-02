Shraddha Kapoor Urges Fans to Watch Tejaswini Kolhapure's PaaniPath

Mumbai: Actress Shraddha Kapoor has urged her fans to watch a short film starring her aunt Tejaswini Kolhapure. It addresses the water crisis.

Along with the link to the short film, Shraddha tweeted on Monday: "Please watch this short film starring Tejaswini Kolhapure addressing water crisis prevalent in our country. Save water."

Titled PaaniPath, the film also stars Nagesh Bhonsle. It is presented by National Film Award winner Hansal Mehta and directed by his son Jai Mehta.

Inspired by true events, PaaniPath confronts the reality of a water crisis through the victims of a flawed and politicised water management system.