Shraddha Kapoor's Training for Saina Nehwal Biopic Kicks Off

IANS

Updated: June 8, 2017, 8:33 AM IST
Image: Instagram/ Shraddha Kapoor

Mumbai: Actress Shraddha Kapoor has begun her badminton training to play champion Saina Nehwal in an upcoming biopic.

A sports lover, Shraddha has played football, basketball, handball and badminton in her school days.

But to get the nuances of the real life sports star right and alive on screen, Shraddha is being put through extensive training.

She is being trained by a senior coach of the Prakash Padukone Academy, read a statement.

The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar, will be directed by Amole Gupte and will start shoot end of 2017.

First Published: June 8, 2017, 8:33 AM IST
