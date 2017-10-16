GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18.com

Updated:October 16, 2017, 5:52 PM IST
Shriya Pilgaonkar Joins Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi in Mirzapur
'Mirzapur' is a gangster drama, produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. It is currently being shot in Varanasi.
Varanasi: Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar has joined the cast of a web show titled Mirzapur, which also stars actor Ali Fazal and Shweta Tripathi.

Mirzapur is a gangster drama, produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. It is currently being shot here.

"I am thrilled to be part of 'Mirzapur'. We have already started shooting in Varanasi. The cast is fantastic and the character I play is completely different from what I have done before. Ali and I have been friends since college, so it's even more special that we are working together," Shriya, who featured in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Fan, said in a statement.

The show also features Pankaj Tripathi and Vikrant Massey.
