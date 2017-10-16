Shriya Pilgaonkar Joins Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi in Mirzapur
'Mirzapur' is a gangster drama, produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. It is currently being shot in Varanasi.
'Mirzapur' is a gangster drama, produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. It is currently being shot in Varanasi.
Varanasi: Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar has joined the cast of a web show titled Mirzapur, which also stars actor Ali Fazal and Shweta Tripathi.
Mirzapur is a gangster drama, produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. It is currently being shot here.
"I am thrilled to be part of 'Mirzapur'. We have already started shooting in Varanasi. The cast is fantastic and the character I play is completely different from what I have done before. Ali and I have been friends since college, so it's even more special that we are working together," Shriya, who featured in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Fan, said in a statement.
The show also features Pankaj Tripathi and Vikrant Massey.
Mirzapur is a gangster drama, produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. It is currently being shot here.
"I am thrilled to be part of 'Mirzapur'. We have already started shooting in Varanasi. The cast is fantastic and the character I play is completely different from what I have done before. Ali and I have been friends since college, so it's even more special that we are working together," Shriya, who featured in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Fan, said in a statement.
The show also features Pankaj Tripathi and Vikrant Massey.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ziva Steals Show as She Carries Drinks for MS Dhoni
- iPhone 8 Plus: Three Reasons To Buy it Now And Two To Skip
- Sara, Navya Steal The Show at Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's Diwali Bash
- KKHH Completes 19 Years; This Behind-The-Scenes Video Will Make You Nostalgic
- Priyank to Be Back After Being Ousted for Hitting Akash?