Shruti Haasan Not Part of Sangamithra, Calls the Decision 'Hard'

Shruti Haasan is no longer a part of Sangamithra due to "unavoidable circumstances", the makers of the movie declared on Monday. According to Shruti's spokesperson, she had not "received a proper bound script or a proper date calendar".

"Due to unavoidable circumstances, we are unable to proceed working with Shruti Haasan in Sangamithra," read a post on the official Twitter page of the banner Sri Thenandal Films.

Soon after, an official statement from Shruti's spokesperson was issued.

On being asked for her decision on opting out of Sangamithra, she said, “It's always hard - lot of decisions we make are based on the way you plan your life and career. But I wish the makers all the best.”

“A role needs to be taken seriously and I believe in preparation. I just feel I get to learn a new skill from every new role irrespective of the outcome. But I've learnt a new skill now,” she added.

Shruti was part of the film's entourage at the 70th Cannes Film Festival where they launched the first look posters of the period drama. She was reportedly going to essay the role of a warrior princess in filmmaker Sundar C's mega budget trilingual drama, set in the eighth century AD.