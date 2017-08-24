The trailer of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan managed to impress one and all. With quirky dialogues, interesting story line, and top-notch performances from Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar - the film looks like a winner.The two, who paired alongside each other in the National Award winning film Dum Laga Ke Haisha, will now be seen in RS Prasanna's directorial. After launching the first two songs from the film titled Kanha and Rocket Saiyyan, the makers unveiled the third song, Laddoo. The track, sung by Mika Singh, comes as a breath of fresh air. With unusually entertaining lyrics written by Tanishk-Vayu, the song highlights the plight of Ayushmann's character Mudit and Bhumi's character Sugandha's struggles.The film finds its base on Mudit's problem - erectile dysfunction and the struggles the two, as a couple, go through.The film, being presented by Aanand L Rai, is slated to release on September 1.