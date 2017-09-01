Shubh Mangal Saavdhan Movie Review: First Day, First Show
Will the makers be able to talk about the 'touchy' issue of erectile dysfunction without demeaning it?
The reason why Shubh Mangal Saavdhan managed to grab everyone's attention right from the moment the makers released its trailer is that it deals with a topic we wanted to be taken up and discussed for a long time - erectile dysfunction which affects millions of men worldwide.
A remake of the Tamil film Kalyana Samayal Saadham made in 2013, it talks about Mudit Sharma (Ayushmann Khurrana) and Sugandha (Bhumi Pednekar) who fall for each other and decide to get married. But the twist in the story comes when Mudit realises that he suffers from erectile dysfunction.
Will the makers be able to talk about the 'touchy' issue of erectile dysfunction without demeaning it? Will Bhumi and Ayushmann - last seen in Dum Lagake Haisha - win plaudits with their affable chemistry? Will the wacky treatment of the subject manage to change the conservative mindsets?
Divya Pal of News18 Movies is watching the first day, first show to live tweet the experience and get you all answers.
Divya Pal of News18 Movies is watching the first day, first show to live tweet the experience and get you all answers.
