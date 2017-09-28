Shweta Tripathi, Suraj Sharma to Star Together in Illegal

Shweta Tripathi who was last seen in critically acclaimed film Haraamkhor opposite Nawazuddin Siqqiquie and is now all set to collaborate on another independent film titled Illegal. In the film, Shweta will be seen with actor Suraj Sharma who was last seen in Phillauri and made his much talked about debut with Life of Pi.The film is a gritty realistic story about the social underclass; illegal immigrants working in a restaurant in Los Angeles, USA. Suraj Sharma plays the illegal immigrant in the film whereas Shweta Tripathi plays Mahi, Suraj's sister who had always encouraged him to trust himself, follow his heart and dreams. A very self-assured girl who during testing times, becomes the backbone of the family. Shweta impressed all with her debut film Masaan followed by Haramkhor.When asked Shweta, she said "I love working with people from different parts of the world. And the team of a project really excites me. And that's exactly how it was at The Illegal."The actress is currently busy making a mark internationally with her next film Zoo, India's first feature to be shot on an iPhone. The film has been selected for Busan International Film Festival.