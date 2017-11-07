Sia Has Epic Response to Paparazzo Who Tried to Sell Her Nude Pictures
But Australian singer Sia has quite a unique solution to the problem that comes as a price of stardom.
Image: Reuters Pictures
There's no way for celebrities to beat paparazzi- not here, not in the West. But Australian singer Sia has quite a unique solution to the problem that comes as a price of stardom.
When someone decided to blackmail Sia by selling a few unethically clicked naked photos of her to her fans, the singer had the last laugh by sharing the photos on her personal Instagram and Twitter accounts herself.
"Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans. Save your money, here it is for free. Everyday is Christmas!" she wrote alongside the photograph which had the watermark 'Client Preview' swamped over it.
A statement just below the photo read, "If you make the purchase it will be unblurred and you will receive and additional 14 images.(sic)"
Not just Sia, but many celebrities including the likes of Anne Hathaway and Jennifer Lawrence have been victims of privacy invasion and have faced threats of personal photos being leaked online.
Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans. Save your money, here it is for free. Everyday is Christmas! pic.twitter.com/aeQlnTwLuy— sia (@Sia) November 7, 2017
Not just Sia, but many celebrities including the likes of Anne Hathaway and Jennifer Lawrence have been victims of privacy invasion and have faced threats of personal photos being leaked online.
