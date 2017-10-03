Siddharth Announces Hindi Film The House Next Door
Mumbai: Actor Siddharth, mostly known for featuring in Telugu and Tamil films, on Monday announced his next Hindi movie titled The House Next Door.
"My next Hindi film is ready. Here we go! The House Next Door. This November," Siddharth tweeted.
The Rang De Basanti actor was last seen in a Hindi film in Chashme Baddoor (2013).
Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Siddharth, the blue horror film has been directed by Milind Rau.
The film announcement was also made by the principal cast of the film, Siddharth along with acclaimed Tamil actress Andrea Jeremiah and actor Atul Kulkarni.
The film is scheduled to release in November.
My Next Release in Hindi :)#TheHouseNextDoor@THNDFilm— atul kulkarni (@atul_kulkarni) October 2, 2017
THIS NOVEMBER !! pic.twitter.com/VrG7pSVzxu
