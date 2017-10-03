GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Siddharth Announces Hindi Film The House Next Door

Telugu and Tamil Actor Siddharth's next hindi movie The House Next Door is ready and will be released this November.

IANS

Updated:October 3, 2017, 12:02 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Siddharth Announces Hindi Film The House Next Door
Telugu and Tamil Actor Siddharth's next hindi movie The House Next Door is ready and will be released this November.
Mumbai: Actor Siddharth, mostly known for featuring in Telugu and Tamil films, on Monday announced his next Hindi movie titled The House Next Door.

"My next Hindi film is ready. Here we go! The House Next Door. This November," Siddharth tweeted.



The Rang De Basanti actor was last seen in a Hindi film in Chashme Baddoor (2013).

Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Siddharth, the blue horror film has been directed by Milind Rau.

The film announcement was also made by the principal cast of the film, Siddharth along with acclaimed Tamil actress Andrea Jeremiah and actor Atul Kulkarni.

The film is scheduled to release in November.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Would Mahatma Gandhi Be Happy With Today's India?

Would Mahatma Gandhi Be Happy With Today's India?

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES