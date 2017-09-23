Siddharth Roy Kapur Re-Elected as Producers Guild President

: Film producer Siddharth Roy Kapur has been re-elected as President of the Film and Television Producers Guild of India Ltd.Kapur, husband of actress Vidya Balan, was re-elected at the newly constituted Guild Council of Management, which was held immediately after the 63rd Annual General Meeting here on Friday.While Vice Presidents Vijay Singh and Apoorva Mehta will continue to hold charge of films wing, Manish Goswami and Srishti Arya have been elected to take care of television wing of the guild."Today the guild has decided to widen its mandate by opening its membership to content creators across all audio-visual platforms -- film, television and digital," Kapur said in a statement."This will ensure that as the premier association representing producers across India, the guild is completely in step with changing times and inclusive of all creators of content, regardless of which platform they are producing for, and Rajan Shahi, Sunjoy Wadhwa and Asit Kumarr Modi have been elected to the Guild Council of Management," he added.The newly elected members also approved the renaming of The Film and Television Producers Guild of India as Producers Guild of India in order to embrace and encompass all forms and mediums of modern technology-driven content including new media and digital.Other members of the guild include Mukesh Bhatt, Ramesh Sippy, Manmohan Shetty, Ashutosh Gowariker, Rakesh Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Ekta Kapoor, Vishal Bhardwaj, Subhash Ghai, Rajkumar Hirani and Randhir Kapoor among others.