Siddharth Sports an Intense Look In The House Next Door Poster

Siddharth on Tuesday released the first look of his upcoming horror-thriller film The House Next Door. The actor can be seen striking an intense look along with his co-star Andrea Jeremiah.Directed by Milind Rau, the film will release as Aval in Tamil and Gruham in Telugu."The House Next Door is coming soon. Here is our first look," Siddharth tweeted alongside the first look.The Rang De Basanti actor's last Hindi film was Chashme Baddoor (2013).Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Etaki Entertainment, The House Next Door also features Atul Kulkarni. It is slated to release on November 3.