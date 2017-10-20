Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar Have a Blast At Ekta Kapoor Pre-Diwali Bash
The pre-Diwali bash which was hosted earlier this week saw the presence of the prominent faces from the industry.
Image Courtesy: Gauri Khan/Instagram account
The recent grand pre-Diwali bash that Ekta Kapoor threw for her close friends from the showbiz industry was high on fun and fashion. The pre-Diwali bash which was hosted earlier this week saw the presence of the prominent faces from the industry.
From rumoured couple- Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt to Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Kapoor all looked happy as they partied hard and posed for photographs.
Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Shilpa Shetty, Sonam Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Ali Khan, Sridevi, Sushant Singh Rajput were also seen at the bash.
Among TV celebs were Karan Tacker, Mouni Roy, Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya, Krystle D'Souza, Sakshi Tanwar, Mona Singh, Arjun Bijlani, Drashti Dhami among others.
And if the inside photos which the celebrities shared on social media are anything to go by, stars did have a great time.
