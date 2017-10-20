GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar Have a Blast At Ekta Kapoor Pre-Diwali Bash

The pre-Diwali bash which was hosted earlier this week saw the presence of the prominent faces from the industry.

News18.com

Updated:October 20, 2017, 8:23 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar Have a Blast At Ekta Kapoor Pre-Diwali Bash
Image Courtesy: Gauri Khan/Instagram account
The recent grand pre-Diwali bash that Ekta Kapoor threw for her close friends from the showbiz industry was high on fun and fashion. The pre-Diwali bash which was hosted earlier this week saw the presence of the prominent faces from the industry.  

From rumoured couple- Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt to Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Kapoor all looked happy as they partied hard and posed for photographs.
 
Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Shilpa Shetty, Sonam Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Ali Khan, Sridevi, Sushant Singh Rajput were also seen at the bash.

Among TV celebs were Karan Tacker, Mouni Roy, Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya, Krystle D'Souza, Sakshi Tanwar, Mona Singh, Arjun Bijlani, Drashti Dhami among others.
 
And if the inside photos which the celebrities shared on social media are anything to go by, stars did have a great time. 

@sanjaykapoor2500 @maheepkapoor @putlu @aliaabhatt

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on



@s1dofficial @putlu @karanjohar

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on



Diwali nights

A post shared by Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) on



Twinning!!!! @abujanisandeepkhosla @sonamkapoor

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on



❤️🙏🏼

A post shared by Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) on



Diwali nights

A post shared by Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) on



A post shared by Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) on



A post shared by Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) on



A v beautiful @kritisanon with all our tv beauties #diwalihai

A post shared by Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) on



Films tv digital!!! Diwali is for all #contentcreators

A post shared by Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) on



Two producers n a hero❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) on



Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Shubh Mangal Diwali

Watch: Shubh Mangal Diwali

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES