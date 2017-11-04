Sidharth Malhotra Clears the Air on His Role in Race 3, Says They Have Done Their Casting
The actor also clarified that there were no creative differences between him and the makers of the popular action thriller film series.
Image: Yogen Shah
Sidharth Malhotra has set the record straight that he could not be a part of Race 3 due to scheduling conflicts. The actor, who has received appreciation for his performance in his latest outing Ittefaq, said the makers of the Race franchise did approach him but he could not say yes to it as "there were other things on my plate" at the time.
"There were talks earlier and nothing really culminated. Now, they have done their casting. There was a time limitation, they are starting the shoot right now. So we couldn't go ahead with it," Sidharth was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.
However, the actor added it would have been great to work with Salman Khan in the film.
While directors Abbas-Mustan directed the first two films, ace choreographer-filmmaker Remo D' Souza has been roped in to helm the third installment in the franchise. The film also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol and Saqib Saleem.
