Actor Sidharth Malhotra - who recently shared the first look of his upcoming film A Gentleman with his fans - has unveiled the first look posters of the film. The 32-year-old actor took to his official Twitter account to help everyone get the glimpse of the film’s first poster - which feature both himself and Jacqueline.

While sharing the photo on Twitter, he wrote, "Hey @Asli_Jacqueline you remember shooting this one #AGentleman second poster! Watch out for Jackie taking on the bad guys!"

Hey @Asli_Jacqueline you remember shooting this one #AGentleman second poster! Watch out for Jackie taking on the bad guys ! pic.twitter.com/sGwDoFbCce — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) June 6, 2017

Jacqueline - who has been paired opposite Sidharth in the film also shared the poster.

She tweeted, "Ooh this was mad fun @S1dharthM!! The second poster of #AGentleman is here. What do you think?!"

Ooh this was mad fun @S1dharthM!! The second poster of #AGentleman is here. 😀😀 What do you think?! pic.twitter.com/QjExksqSRI — Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) June 6, 2017

Sidharth - who was last seen in Kapoor n Sons also tweeted his look from the movie.

"Pressure cooker se leke Bandook - he can use both. First look of

#AGentleman guys @Asli_Jacqueline here I am , as promised!" his tweet read.

Pressure cooker se leke Bandook - he can use both. First look of #AGentleman guys @Asli_Jacqueline here Iam , as promised! pic.twitter.com/WfZjsXmBEO — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) June 5, 2017

The film has been produced by Fox Star Studios and directed by Raj & D.K. It will be released on August 25.