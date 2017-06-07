GET APP News18 APP
Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez Look Tough in A Gentleman First Look Posters

News18.com

Updated: June 7, 2017, 10:10 AM IST
Image courtesy: Sidharth Malhotra's official Twitter account

Actor Sidharth Malhotra - who recently shared the first look of his upcoming film A Gentleman with his fans - has unveiled the first look posters of the film. The 32-year-old actor took to his official Twitter account to help everyone get the glimpse of the film’s first poster - which feature both himself and Jacqueline.

While sharing the photo on Twitter, he wrote, "Hey @Asli_Jacqueline you remember shooting this one #AGentleman second poster! Watch out for Jackie taking on the bad guys!"

Jacqueline - who has been paired opposite Sidharth in the film also shared the poster.

She tweeted, "Ooh this was mad fun @S1dharthM!! The second poster of #AGentleman is here. What do you think?!"

Sidharth - who was last seen in Kapoor n Sons also tweeted his look from the movie.

"Pressure cooker se leke Bandook - he can use both. First look of
#AGentleman guys @Asli_Jacqueline here I am , as promised!" his tweet read.

The film has been produced by Fox Star Studios and directed by Raj & D.K. It will be released on August 25.

First Published: June 7, 2017, 10:06 AM IST
