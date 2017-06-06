Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez to Share Screen Space in A Gentleman...
Mumbai: Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez, who are paired together in a film for the first time, on Monday revealed that their upcoming movie "Reload" has been renamed A Gentleman - Sundar, Susheel, Risky.
The actors gave a glimpse into the quirky action-comedy by sharing a video.
With foot-tapping beats and a line saying "Banduk meri laila", the video presents Sidharth in a gun-toting pose and Jacqueline holding a flower though their faces are covered with the alphabets of the film's title. The words 'Sundar, Susheel, Risky' probably describe how a "gentleman" should be.
Sidharth tweeted: "Get ready to meet the Sundar, Susheel, Risky me. Catch a glimpse of A Gentleman...'!
Jacqueline is also all set for a Sundar, Susheel and Risky Gentleman!
Produced by Fox Star Studios, the film is directed by Raj & D.K. It is set to release on August 25.
