Sidharth Malhotra Raps New Age R&B Song

: Actor Sidharth Malhotra has made his debut as a rapper in Bandook meri Laila, a "new age R&B song" from his forthcoming film A Gentleman.The song is sung by Ash King with Raftaar rapping along with Sidharth.Jigar Sarvaiya of the popular composer duo Sachin-Jigar said in a statement: "Yes, it's true that Sidharth will be rapping for the song. It is what we call authentic rap like what Eminem does in the West and incidentally, Eminem is Sidharth's favourite artiste.""It's a new age R&B song, a first of its kind in Bollywood and is in complete sync with his in-film character. At first, we weren't sure of whether this would work but the first scratch itself was a hit and we decided to go ahead."Sachin Sanghavi said it was his idea to get Sidharth to rap because he understands the genre of hip hop and rap to a great extent."We discussed a lot about music in general in the studio and if given a chance once again we would love to collaborate with him again. He has a baritone voice which is hard to miss. We are very excited with the kind of music we have scored for A Gentleman. It's very experimental and diverse and we are touching upon every genre possible," he added.Sachin-Jigar is also composing for films like Simran and Bhoomi.