Sidharth Malhotra Raps New Age R&B Song
The song is sung by Ash King with Raftaar rapping along with Sidharth.
Image courtesy: Sidharth Malhotra's official Twitter account
Mumbai: Actor Sidharth Malhotra has made his debut as a rapper in Bandook meri Laila, a "new age R&B song" from his forthcoming film A Gentleman.
The song is sung by Ash King with Raftaar rapping along with Sidharth.
Jigar Sarvaiya of the popular composer duo Sachin-Jigar said in a statement: "Yes, it's true that Sidharth will be rapping for the song. It is what we call authentic rap like what Eminem does in the West and incidentally, Eminem is Sidharth's favourite artiste."
"It's a new age R&B song, a first of its kind in Bollywood and is in complete sync with his in-film character. At first, we weren't sure of whether this would work but the first scratch itself was a hit and we decided to go ahead."
Sachin Sanghavi said it was his idea to get Sidharth to rap because he understands the genre of hip hop and rap to a great extent.
"We discussed a lot about music in general in the studio and if given a chance once again we would love to collaborate with him again. He has a baritone voice which is hard to miss. We are very excited with the kind of music we have scored for A Gentleman. It's very experimental and diverse and we are touching upon every genre possible," he added.
Sachin-Jigar is also composing for films like Simran and Bhoomi.
