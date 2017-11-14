Sidharth Malhotra Says Live-in Relationships Can Be As Intimate as Marriage

Even if A Gentleman didn't exactly break the box office, Sidharth Malhotra is basking in the critical and commercial success of his latest film, Ittefaq, even as he works on the upcoming Aiyaary.Sidharth espouses typical millennial views about romance and relationships, whether it comes to dating or marriage. As reported recently, he spoke about trusting his instincts and seizing the moment; if he meets an interesting woman, he doesn't wait but asks her out immediately. Apparently it's happened often and the actor has had some great conversations. And while he naturally ascribes to the politically correct de rigeur of favoring personality over looks, Sidharth admits to having a soft spot -- or is it hard -- for long, loose hair.A good listener and observer, Sidharth prides himself on making sure he remembers all the tiny details that matter to a girl, and perhaps more importantly, making sure she notices that he remembers.Speaking about the institution of marriage, Sidharth said, "I don’t think marriage is essential, live-in relationships are just as intimate. You get to be with each other, and see each other through your ups and downs. Does that need to come with a social sanction? Of course, when I am ready to become a father, I would want to marry and give my child the security of a family man."