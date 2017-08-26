Sidharth Malhotra Slammed for Promoting Movie Amid Unrest in Haryana

To all the people of Haryana , please stay safe. Hope you can see our film soon #Agentleman #PeaceAndLove — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) August 25, 2017

Sidharth Malhotra was today slammed on social media for promoting his latest release A Gentleman in Haryana ahead of the verdict against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.Post the verdict violence broke out in the state claiming 17 lives and leaving over 150 injured. The violence left atrail of destruction and vandalism, a Haryana government official said."To all the people of Haryana, please stay safe. Hope you can see our film soon #Agentleman #PeaceAndLove," Sidharth had tweeted earlier in the day.Post the judgement many people blasted him for the tweet."After this shameless tweet people should bycott his film," one of the Twitter users wrote."This was a shameful way of promoting your film. For god sake can you get considerate," another tweet read.The actor later clarified, saying his thoughts and prayers are with the people affected by the violence."It's really sad to see the situation worsen since morning and see people in Punjab and Haryana. Love and prayers."To people who are commenting on my morning tweets,they were made before the verdict! Thoughts and prayers," he wrote.CBI judge Jagdeep Singh held the 50-year-old Dera Sacha Sauda chief, guilty of rape in a case that was registered onthe basis of an anonymous written complaint in 2002 that he had sexually exploited two female followers.