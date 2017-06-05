Sidharth Malhotra to Start Shooting for His Next Film Aiyaary in Kashmir

Mumbai: Actor Sidharth Malhotra has finished shooting for the Ittefaq remake and will soon head for the shoot of Aiyaary

to Kashmir.

"I just finished shooting 'Ittefaq'. I am done with it. Now I'm going to start Neeraj Pandey's 'Aiyaary' very soon. I am going to Kashmir and shoot. So, I am prepping for that and looking forward for that shoot," Sidharth said on the sidelines of GQ Awards here on Sunday night.

Aiyaary is a crime drama written and directed by Neeraj Pandey. It also features Manoj Bajpayee in a pivotal role.

Asked about the difference between style and fashion, Sidharth said: "Style is something that you have and fashion is something that you buy. So, I believe in a variety of things which changes every day. It goes by my mood, by the month."

Speaking on the most stylish man and woman in the film industry, Siddharth said: "Best man is Mr (Amitabh) Bachchan, and also Saif Ali Khan... Among the women, of course, Sonam Kapoor and I think Priyanka Chopra."