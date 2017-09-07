GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Silencing Voice With Gun, Worst Way To Win Debate: Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan condemned the murder of journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh, saying silencing a voice with a gun is no solution to a debate.

IANS

Updated:September 7, 2017, 5:58 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Silencing Voice With Gun, Worst Way To Win Debate: Kamal Haasan
File photo of actor Kamal Haasan (PTI)
Chennai: Film star Kamal Haasan on Thursday condemned the murder of journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh, saying silencing a voice with a gun is no solution to a debate.

"Silencing a voice with a gun is the worst way to win a debate. Condolence to all those who are grieving Gauri's demise," Kamal, who last week hinted at forming a political party but made it clear he won't ally with the "saffron" -- the Hindu Right, tweeted.




Lankesh was gunned down at her Bengaluru home on Tuesday night by unidentified assailants.

Her killing led to wide spread protests and condemnation. Even Bollywood celebrities like Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar and Shekhar Kapur vehemently criticised the attack.

However, some on Twitter, apparently right-wing supporters, said the Kannada journalist "deserved" what she got.

Lankesh was on Wednesday given a state funeral by the Karnataka government.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

KARA KI KAHANI EP-1: Pah-laj Nai Aani. The return of ex-CBFC chief

KARA KI KAHANI EP-1: Pah-laj Nai Aani. The return of ex-CBFC chief

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES