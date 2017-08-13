Simran: Kangana Ranaut Dances Her Heart Out in New Song Lagdi Hai Thaai

The trailer of Kangana Ranaut-starrer Simran managed to impress everyone alike. The actor seemed to be in her top form in the shoes of a flawed Gujarati character, Praful Patel. With every film she signs and every character she brings to life, Kangana seems to be really Kangana is pushing the envelope.The first song of the film titled 'Lagdi Hai Thaai' was unveiled yesterday and it's sure to bring a smile on your face.With Kangana dancing her heart out and adding a certain oomph factor to the signature step, this song might just be the next wedding song.Helmed by Hansal Mehta, the film also stars Sohum Shah in a pivotal role and is expected to release on September 15.