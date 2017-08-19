GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Simran: Kangana Ranaut's New Song Pinjra Tod Ke Will Uplift Your Spirit

After a dance track 'Lagdi Hai Thai', a soulful song titled Pinjra Tod Ke from Simran is out!

News18.com

Updated:August 19, 2017, 1:02 PM IST
The trailer of Kangana Ranaut-starrer Simran managed to impress the critics and audience alike. While Kangana is in top form as a flawed Gujarati woman, the story also has a certain mystery that's intriguing the viewers.

The first song of the film Lagdi Hai Thai, too, created a stir with Kangana dancing her heart out in the video.

The makers also unveiled the second song from the film titled Pinja Tod Ke and it's sure to bring a smile on your face.

While the song feels like a mix of songs Jugni and Kinaare from Kangana's past film, Queen, the pace and melody of this track, make it ooze out a rather different vibe. The inspiring lyrics and the melody of this soulful track have the potential of uplifting a spirit in its darkest times.

Penned down by Priya Saraiya, the song has been sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and composed by Sachin Jigar.



