Simran: Kangana Ranaut's New Song Pinjra Tod Ke Will Uplift Your Spirit

The trailer of Kangana Ranaut-starrer Simran managed to impress the critics and audience alike. While Kangana is in top form as a flawed Gujarati woman, the story also has a certain mystery that's intriguing the viewers.The first song of the film Lagdi Hai Thai, too, created a stir with Kangana dancing her heart out in the video.The makers also unveiled the second song from the film titled Pinja Tod Ke and it's sure to bring a smile on your face.While the song feels like a mix of songs Jugni and Kinaare from Kangana's past film, Queen, the pace and melody of this track, make it ooze out a rather different vibe. The inspiring lyrics and the melody of this soulful track have the potential of uplifting a spirit in its darkest times.Penned down by Priya Saraiya, the song has been sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and composed by Sachin Jigar.