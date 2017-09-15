GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Simran Review LIVE: Will Kangana Give Us Another Role to Remember?

September 15, 2017, 10:42 AM IST
Directed by Hansal Mehta, Kangana Ranaut-starrer Simran is reportedly based on the life of a rather interesting character Sandeep Kaur. Kangana plays a Gujju housekeeping girl who is settled in the US. Besides being a kleptomaniac, she is a gambler, addicted to alcoholism, divorced but still very ambitious. With such interesting traits to explore, Kangana has ample opportunities to leave an impact on viewers.

Will Kangana give us a character we'd love to remember for a long time? Will she be able to pull off the role effortlessly? Will director Hansal Mehta be able to put forth a convincing depiction of Indian immigrant diaspora? Divya Pal of News18 Movies is inside the theater to get you all answers.
Sep 15, 2017 10:42 am (IST)
Before the release of the film, Kangana collaborated with AIB to call out the 'subtle' sexism in Bollywood 

<iframe class="embedly-embed" src="//cdn.embedly.com/widgets/media.html?src=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fembed%2Fa9ggjCbv5ck%3Ffeature%3Doembed&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3Da9ggjCbv5ck&image=https%3A%2F%2Fi.ytimg.com%2Fvi%2Fa9ggjCbv5ck%2Fhqdefault.jpg&key=cb7145f1731b4c328f8e4d2201854cea&type=text%2Fhtml&schema=youtube" width="600" height="338" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Sep 15, 2017 10:22 am (IST)

Looks like Kangana Ranaut is making a good first impression:

Sep 15, 2017 10:09 am (IST)
Sep 15, 2017 9:56 am (IST)
Divya Pal from News18.com is inside the theater to review the film: 

Sep 15, 2017 9:35 am (IST)
Before the review of the much-anticipated film begins, here's the music review of Hansal Mehta's directorial: 

Kangana Ranaut's Simran has a light-hearted but thumping soundtrack

Sep 15, 2017 9:23 am (IST)
ICYMI: The trailer of Simran looks quite promising 

 

Sep 15, 2017 9:14 am (IST)

Despite the fact that she hasn’t shared the screen space with any of the three Khans, Kangana has been successful in bagging 3 National Film Awards for her performance in Fashion, Queen and Tanu Weds Manu Returns. Kangana who has proved to be much more than an actor, is back with yet another role that resonates with her personality and perspectives in Simran.

Sep 15, 2017 9:12 am (IST)

Living on one’s terms doesn’t come without a cost especially when you live in a world where you have to be ready to face consequences of judgments from others. Actress Kangana Ranaut’s life hasn’t been different. With words freedom, liberation and confidence describing her life in the best possible way, and being the backbone of her decisions, Kangana knows she will be always be in charge of what happens in her life. This includes everything from taking a stand on issues like sexism, nepotism; taking on Bollywood biggies and choosing roles that are unconventional.

