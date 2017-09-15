Simran Review LIVE: Will Kangana Give Us Another Role to Remember?

Sep 15, 2017 9:12 am (IST)

Living on one’s terms doesn’t come without a cost especially when you live in a world where you have to be ready to face consequences of judgments from others. Actress Kangana Ranaut’s life hasn’t been different. With words freedom, liberation and confidence describing her life in the best possible way, and being the backbone of her decisions, Kangana knows she will be always be in charge of what happens in her life. This includes everything from taking a stand on issues like sexism, nepotism; taking on Bollywood biggies and choosing roles that are unconventional.