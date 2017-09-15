Simran Review LIVE: Will Kangana Give Us Another Role to Remember?

<iframe class="embedly-embed" src="//cdn.embedly.com/widgets/media.html?src=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fembed%2Fa9ggjCbv5ck%3Ffeature%3Doembed&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3Da9ggjCbv5ck&image=https%3A%2F%2Fi.ytimg.com%2Fvi%2Fa9ggjCbv5ck%2Fhqdefault.jpg&key=cb7145f1731b4c328f8e4d2201854cea&type=text%2Fhtml&schema=youtube" width="600" height="338" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Event Highlights
Will Kangana give us a character we'd love to remember for a long time? Will she be able to pull off the role effortlessly? Will director Hansal Mehta be able to put forth a convincing depiction of Indian immigrant diaspora? Divya Pal of News18 Movies is inside the theater to get you all answers.
Looks like Kangana Ranaut is making a good first impression:
Namumkin ko mumkin karna hi Praful Patel ka kaam hai #Simran— Divya Pal (@divyapal2013) September 15, 2017
Well, #Simran has begun. The opening sequence featuring #KanganaRanaut was a pleasant watch. Promises a lot of fun.— Divya Pal (@divyapal2013) September 15, 2017
Incredible genre-crossing actor #KanganaRanaut is back with a unique film. Will she show her unbelievable talent in #Simran too? Stay tuned— Divya Pal (@divyapal2013) September 15, 2017
The film has garnered enough publicity owing to Kangana Ranaut's comments during the film's promotion. The actress didn't shy away from answering questions about her infamous legal spat with actor Hrithik Roshan and why she feels like an outsider in the industry. A misplaced, misjudged and misunderstood character, just like Simran.
In an exclusive interaction with CNN News18, Kangana Ranaut reopens the Hrithik Roshan chapter and speaks at length about the defamation notice slammed against her.
Kangana Ranaut's Simran has a light-hearted but thumping soundtrack
Despite the fact that she hasn’t shared the screen space with any of the three Khans, Kangana has been successful in bagging 3 National Film Awards for her performance in Fashion, Queen and Tanu Weds Manu Returns. Kangana who has proved to be much more than an actor, is back with yet another role that resonates with her personality and perspectives in Simran.
Living on one’s terms doesn’t come without a cost especially when you live in a world where you have to be ready to face consequences of judgments from others. Actress Kangana Ranaut’s life hasn’t been different. With words freedom, liberation and confidence describing her life in the best possible way, and being the backbone of her decisions, Kangana knows she will be always be in charge of what happens in her life. This includes everything from taking a stand on issues like sexism, nepotism; taking on Bollywood biggies and choosing roles that are unconventional.
