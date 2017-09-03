The makers of Kangana Ranaut-starrer Simran unveiled the song Single Rehna De from the film on Saturday amid the ongoing Kangana-Hrithik controversy.Witten by Vayu, the song presents Kangana in many different avatars. The peppy track is like a daughter's appeal to her father to let her remain single. Throughout the song, she says she's ready to do everything as long as her single status is maintained.The foot-tapping number has been composed by Sachin-Jigar and sung by Shalmali Kholgade and Divya Kumar.Simran, which has been directed by Hansal Mehta, sees Kangana as a free-spirited and a troubled Gujarati woman, Praful Patel. The film is slated to release on September 15.