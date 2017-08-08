The indefatigable spirit of #KanganaRanaut as Praful Patel in #Simran. Our trailer will be out today. Stay tuned! #SimranTrailer pic.twitter.com/ttgPcdgWkU — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) August 8, 2017

Here's the new #Simran poster! Trailer out today at 5.30pm ISṬ. pic.twitter.com/qk3zPyovxA — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) August 8, 2017

Ever since the teaser of Simran was unveiled, fans have been curious to find out what the film holds. Kangana Ranaut, who was last seen in the intense Rangoon, is now coming back to the big screen with Hansal Mehta's directorial Simran.The film has been making news, more for its controversies than for its pluses. But the trailer, which the team unveiled at an event in Mumbai, looks rather promising.The film sees Kangana as Praful Patel, a divorced woman, who has a mind of her own. The film's trailer, in some parts, takes you back to Queen - whether it's her PJs or the constant innocent expression. Kangana's character looks vivacious and her energy, infectious. She also makes no bones about accepting that she has two character flaws - gambling and stealing and makes it clear that "ladke patana" is a talent, not a flaw.The film revolves around her desires and all that made her enter the world of crime. In fact, it even comes across as if Kangana's character is suffering from split personality disorder.Earlier in the day, Mehta also took to Twitter to share two new posters of the film. While one of them sees the 31-year-old actor smiling sporting an off-shoulder red dress, the other sees her casually walking in the US streets. He captioned the image as, "The indefatigable spirit of #KanganaRanaut as Praful Patel in #Simran."Shot extensively in Atlanta, United States, the film is all set to hit the theaters on September 15.