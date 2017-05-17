Kangana Ranaut has seldom made friends in Bollywood. The actress often gets embroiled in controversies and makes as much news for them as she does for her onscreen performances. This time, it's the Simran writer Apurva Asrani, who has called out Kangana for claiming that she has developed the film's script.

Ever since the first teaser of Simran was released, viewers were irked by the fact that the 'additional dialogue story' credit appeared before the main credit and now the writer himself has taken to Facebook and voiced his opinion. In an alarming post, the writer has penned down his side of the story and addressed the discrepancy regarding credits, the actress' claim that the filmmaker came to her with a one-line screenplay. He has also urged Hansal Mehta, the director of the film, to speak up for what's right.

"I have always supported Kangana in her fight against the system. Being a self-made person myself, and having experienced being an outsider at some point, I applaud her courage and her determination to fight a good fight. I know there seems to be a discrepancy regarding credits. Many of you have outraged against her 'additional dialogue & story' credit appearing before mine on the poster, and I am thankful to you for your support. While it is demeaning for any writers name to be pushed after an additional writing credit, I want to bring to your attention that it's not the 'credits' that irk me so much. There is something bigger that I notice, something that I cannot make sense of," he wrote.

He further explained how the actress has been claiming that Hansal came up to her with only a one-line screenplay and that it was she who made Simran, a "light, fun film" from a "dark & gritty thriller."

"This completely discredits me and my efforts, and I have to call out this lie at the cost of so many of her fans turning against me. Those that know me will know that I have always strived for the truth, and that is more important to me than a hit film," read the post.

Clarifying that the story was developed after Hansal sent him a "news article based on a US woman, who crossed the line of the law", he wrote, "But I didn't want to do a serious film after Aligarh. As gratifying as the experience of making Aligarh was, it churned my insides out and left me emotionally drained. I saw 'Simran' as an opportunity to have some fun. This was 2 years ago! I signed a contract with Hansal's company Karma Features, developed the idea into an original story and wrote a one-line screenplay. Hansal loved it, and took me to meet Kangana. She heard the narration and jumped at it. She told us she would do it!"

After his "favourite actress" came on board, an elated Apurva began his research and development and went to the US to study the subject in depth.

"I wrote 9 drafts of the script. With each draft I went deeper into the character, I gave her an identity, motives and colour. Both Kangana and Hansal gave me valuable inputs. I incorporated some, rejected some. They were always happy with the outcome. I have proof of this. Besides, writers write for the director and his/her approval is the final word for us. At no point (during 9 drafts and 1 & a half year!!) was there any talk or communication that Kangana didn't like the tone or direction of the script. In fact, she used to jump with glee when I finished my narrations," he stated.

He pointed out that Kangana's improvisation was excellent and was well in sync with his thoughts. At no point did he see a new narrative coming in, but it was only after the film's first cut that Hansal called him and informed that Kangana has demanded a co-writer credit.

"I naturally had a shit fit and feeling shocked and betrayed, I refused to give in. For 2 months, he and his co-producer Shailesh tried to arm twist me into giving her a co-writer credit. The details of which I will reserve for the future. I finally gave into an additional writing credit, but only because they claimed their film would be stuck if I didn't do so. But I refused to give her a co-writer credit, and we signed a letter where they promised me the same."

But as it turns out, the makers have made Kangana's credit not just appear before his, but the actress even went live on Facebook yesterday claiming that she had written the film.

"I have tried to be dignified about this for so long, but I am at a loss to understand why Kangana would snatch the hard earned work of a writer. I wish she had been graceful about this and acknowledged what I brought to this film."

"I also wish that my dear friend Hansal shows some spine and either refutes or endorses my story," he signed off.

Many celebrities including Goldie Behl took to Twitter and extended their support to the writer. He wrote, “Nice feel @Apurvasrani hv heard of additional dialogues but can't understand "additional story" a story is a story how can u hv additional.”

To which, Apurva replied, “Thanks @GOLDIEBEHL :) I think @mehtahansal is the best person to answer that question.”